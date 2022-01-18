FORECAST: Sunny, warmer today; Rain to snow Wednesday

ALERT DAYS:

WEDNESDAY EVENING 1/19/22

THURSDAY AM COMMUTE 1/20/22

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTRY MESS: Rain changes to snow Wednesday evening; Accumulations expected

THURSDAY AM COMMUTE: Likely to feature slick roads with temps in the teens and previous rain/snow

WIND CHILLS: Dipping into the single digits Thursday & Friday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in today’s forecast as we warm into the 40s for highs.

Clouds increase tonight as southerly wind gusts to near 25 MPH. Temperatures do not drop much tonight, only falling into the 30s; temperatures could rise to near 40° by sunrise tomorrow as the southwesterly wind really kicks in.

Rain moves into the region tomorrow morning. While temperatures will initially rise into the 40s, we’ll see a steady drop in the evening as a cold front moves through switching the rain to snow. Wednesday evening is a WAVE WEATHER ALERT DAY. Snow tapers off in the evening, ending from north to south; 1-2″ are possible. Higher totals are possible south of Louisville once again.

We will continue the Alert Day into Thursday AM with temperatures in the teens, any moisture from the previous rain/snow will easily lead to slick roads. Quiet but cold weather lingers on Friday.

