Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunshine returns today; Rain to snow Wednesday

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS:

  • WEDNESDAY EVENING 1/19/22
  • THURSDAY AM COMMUTE 1/20/22

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • NEXT WINTRY MESS: Rain to change to snow Wednesday Evening; Some accumulations expected
  • THURSDAY AM COMMUTE: Likely to feature slick roads with temps in the teens and previous rain/snow
  • WIND CHILLS: Dipping into the single digits Thursday & Friday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some sunshine returns today with clouds rolling back in later today. The wind will pick up later this afternoon and become gusty as well.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight. Temperatures do not drop much tonight and could even rise above 40 by sunrise.

Wednesday evening is a WAVE WEATHER ALERT DAY. Rain looks to change to a period of snow near/after sunset; just wet roads during the day.

A period of snow in the evening, ending north to south. One to two inches of snow is possible in the Metro area with the quick drop in temperatures leading to slick roads through the night even with light snowfall amounts. Higher totals are possible south of Louisville once again.

We will continue the Alert Day into Thursday AM with temperatures in the teens, any moisture from the previous rain/snow will easily lead to slick roads.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/18 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/18 4AM Update

Most Read

Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Man shot multiple times in Hazelwood neighborhood

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/18 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/18 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/14
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/13 4AM Update
An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer Transportation...
300 bales of hay donated to Kentucky farmers devastated by tornadoes