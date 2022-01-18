FORECAST: Sunshine returns today; Rain to snow Wednesday

ALERT DAYS:

WEDNESDAY EVENING 1/19/22

THURSDAY AM COMMUTE 1/20/22

WEATHER HEADLINES

NEXT WINTRY MESS: Rain to change to snow Wednesday Evening; Some accumulations expected

THURSDAY AM COMMUTE: Likely to feature slick roads with temps in the teens and previous rain/snow

WIND CHILLS: Dipping into the single digits Thursday & Friday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some sunshine returns today with clouds rolling back in later today. The wind will pick up later this afternoon and become gusty as well.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight. Temperatures do not drop much tonight and could even rise above 40 by sunrise.

Wednesday evening is a WAVE WEATHER ALERT DAY. Rain looks to change to a period of snow near/after sunset; just wet roads during the day.

A period of snow in the evening, ending north to south. One to two inches of snow is possible in the Metro area with the quick drop in temperatures leading to slick roads through the night even with light snowfall amounts. Higher totals are possible south of Louisville once again.

We will continue the Alert Day into Thursday AM with temperatures in the teens, any moisture from the previous rain/snow will easily lead to slick roads.

