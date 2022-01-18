Gov. Beshear: Kentucky passes more than 1 million total cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the number of cases in the commonwealth since the beginning of the pandemic has passed over a million cases.

Since March 6, 2020, there have been a total of 1,014,703 cases reported in Kentucky, Beshear confirmed during Tuesday’s briefing.

Beshear said over the holiday weekend, there have been a total of 53,504 new cases reported in the commonwealth.

On Friday, there were 13,492 new cases confirmed and 35 additional deaths due to the virus reported.

Saturday’s report confirmed 14,896 cases and 39 additional deaths.

There were 9,730 cases confirmed on Sunday with 23 additional deaths.

On Monday, there were 6,644 cases confirmed as well as 18 additional deaths.

Then on Tuesday, there were an additional 8,742 cases confirmed with 16 additional deaths.

Beshear said the positivity rate is at the highest it has ever been in the commonwealth with 30.25 percent.

“We never dreamed that almost one out of every three people tested would be testing positive,” Beshear said.

For last week’s case numbers, Beshear said the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 had 72,165 cases.

“The increase is significant and severe,” Beshear said. “By far more than any other surge that we have had. That is more than double the records we had during the delta (variant) surge.”

In addition, 2,200 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, 431 patients within the ICU, and 244 patients on a ventilator.

Beshear said the delta variant surge brought the commonwealth to an all-time high in hospitalizations, and that the omicron hospitalizations are approaching that number week by week.

“We do not want that to happen, and it’s pretty simple; get vaccinated, get boosted, and you’re very unlikely to end up in the hospital for omicron,” Beshear said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,824,262 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

