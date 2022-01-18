Support Local Businesses
Hoosiers win on the road, beat Nebraska 78-71

IOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 21, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
IOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 21, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA. Photo by Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics(Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics | Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Indiana finally picked up a road win. The Hoosiers got 23 points and 12 from Trayce Jackson-Davis in a 78-71 win at Nebraska. It was Indiana’s first win of the season away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Jordan Geronimo made a major impact off the IU bench. His jumper with 1:58 left in the first half gave the Hoosiers a 41-31 lead. They led 45-39 at the half.

A Jackson-Davis spinning drive at the first half buzzer gave them that six point lead.

Whenever the Huskers threatened, Jackson-Davis had the answer.

A CJ Wilcher three-pointer with 10:31 left got Nebraska within 59-55, but it was Jackson-Davis who answered again. This time with a right-handed finish at the basket.

Then he spun for a left-handed dunk, and capped off his personal 6-0 run by following his own miss with a slam with 8:57 left for a 65-55 IU lead.

The only negative for IU was that Jackson-Davis took a hard fall with 7:55 left. He went to the Indiana bench :18 seconds later and did not return.

Race Thompson finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Geronimo had 10 points and 8 boards. Trey Galloway added 9 off the bench.

“Just winning on the road, that’s what’s great,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “We’ve played well enough on the road to have won some games by now and again, you know, this was a big win for us”

The Hoosiers improve to 13-4, 4-3 in the Big Ten. Nebraska falls to 6-12, 0-8.

Up next for IU is a visit from #4 Purdue (15-2, 4-2) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

