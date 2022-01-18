Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

House slides off foundation in Washington state

By KIRO staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KIRO) - A water main break appears to be what caused a house in Washington state to slide off its foundation and collapse.

Fire officials responded to a call for minor flooding around 4 a.m. Monday.

Once on the scene, crews saw water flowing from a house.

Shortly after investigating the surrounding area, they saw the structure start to move.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

Dozens of other people in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate as authorities checked the area.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
The child injured in the Seneca Park slingshot attack will require several “extensive”...
Police ask for help finding man who used slingshot to fracture child’s skull at Seneca Park
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado.
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
Health Minute: How to get free home COVID-19 tests
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms