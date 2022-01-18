Jackson County commissioners grilled about Ta’Neasha Chappell’s suffering in jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - With video and phone calls for help showing how much Ta’Neasha Chappell suffered in the hours before her death at the Jackson County Jail, the requests for answers have now turned into anger.

“Please, we are asking for you to say something,” one person said to the Jackson County Indiana Commissioners during a public meeting Tuesday morning.

“I had to watch this girl lay on the floor naked, in pain, moaning,” another speaker told the elected officials. “But, did y’all hear sympathy? No. Why? Because they’re soulless. They have no soul.”

The meeting came on the heels of WAVE Troubleshooter investigations into exclusive surveillance videos and desperate phone calls Chappell made, proving staff was aware she’d thrown up blood 18 hours before getting her to the hospital.

Chappell’s mother asked “What if that had been your daughter?”

“They treated my baby like she was an animal,” Lavita McClain said. “Watched how she begged for help and called for help and no one was there to help my baby.”

The commissioners cited a lawsuit as the reason why they said they couldn’t talk about the case.

“I do want to tell you personally that I’ve been praying for you guys,” Commissioner Matt Reedy said.

The crowd was infuriated when another commissioner, Bob Gillaspy, said he wasn’t aware of the case as closely.

People asked Sheriff Rick Meyer why the jail’s nurse, Ed Rutan and officers, like this one who said Chappell would be left to sit and suffer if she didn’t get dressed, were still employed.

Meyer did not answer any questions, even as his county’s own residents spoke up too.

“I’m ashamed to tell people that I am from here,” one woman said.

“Rick, I have treated prisoners of war with more humane, more humanity, and dignity than what I seen her treated in that video,” another Jackson County resident and former combat Marine said. “You ought to be ashamed of yourself and this brings blight to our county, and I want to see change done and by God, I expect results.”

Chappell was in jail accused of shoplifting and leading police on a chase. Maxwell Mitchell, an activist known in Louisville during the Breonna Taylor protests, said that shouldn’t be a death sentence.

