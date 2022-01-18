Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Jury selection set to begin for officer facing charges from night of Breonna Taylor’s death

Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020...
Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020 pre-trial conference. Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment after shots he fired during the March 13, 2020 narcotics raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment went into a neighboring apartment.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police Department officer facing charges stemming from the night of Breonna Taylor’s death was set to appear before a judge Tuesday. Instead, Brett Hankison participated by telephone.

Hankison is facing wanton endangerment charges for shooting into an apartment next to Breonna Taylor’s on the night Taylor was shot and killed by police.

On Tuesday, Judge Anne Bailey Smith asked both parties’ lawyers about the biggest task on hand currently: finding an impartial jury. That means finding jurors unbiased enough that both sides agree.

Both sides seemingly agree on one thing: they don’t want media involved in the selection process. They were asked their thoughts Tuesday.

“I have my thoughts [on the media], but I don’t think they’re constitutional,” said Stew Mathews, Hankison’s attorney.

The prosecution agreed.

“Media would discourage the jurors possibly,” said Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley, “or could influence their responses.”

The court has summoned 250 people for the jury pool. That’ll be dwindled down to 50 and then ultimately to a 12-person jury, plus alternates. If media isn’t going to be allowed, there will have to be some procedural action taken first.

”If you are going to make that motion [to disallow media], please do it sooner rather than later,” explained Judge Bailey Smith, “because I will need to schedule a hearing, at least from the case law that I’ve found.”

Jury selection is set to start January 28. Trial is scheduled for February.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
The child injured in the Seneca Park slingshot attack will require several “extensive”...
Police ask for help finding man who used slingshot to fracture child’s skull at Seneca Park
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado.
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Sunny, warmer today; Rain to snow Wednesday
Here's your forecast from Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, January 18, 2022