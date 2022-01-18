Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who called police saying he had been robbed found himself under arrest for promoting human trafficking of a person under 18 and promoting prostitution.

The arrest report for Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, says Louisville Metro police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road Saturday afternoon after Booker reported he had been robbed. When officers arrived, Booker pointed to a 16-year-old girl and said she had taken his money.

After giving the girl her Miranda rights, the report says she told police that Booker had used an app to recruit her and messaged her to perform sexual acts.

The report goes on to state that after agreeing to meet, Booker picked up the girl at a location on Robinwood Road and took her to the Rangeland Road address.

Booker has been released from custody and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning at the Hall of Justice.

Booker is an employee of Louisville Metro Public Works. A city spokesperson said he was relieved of his duties on Sunday and suspended pending investigation.

