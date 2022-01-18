Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution

Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human trafficking of a person under 18 and promoting prostitution.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who called police saying he had been robbed found himself under arrest for promoting human trafficking of a person under 18 and promoting prostitution.

The arrest report for Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, says Louisville Metro police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road Saturday afternoon after Booker reported he had been robbed. When officers arrived, Booker pointed to a 16-year-old girl and said she had taken his money.

After giving the girl her Miranda rights, the report says she told police that Booker had used an app to recruit her and messaged her to perform sexual acts.

The report goes on to state that after agreeing to meet, Booker picked up the girl at a location on Robinwood Road and took her to the Rangeland Road address.

Booker has been released from custody and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning at the Hall of Justice.

Booker is an employee of Louisville Metro Public Works. A city spokesperson said he was relieved of his duties on Sunday and suspended pending investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Man shot multiple times in Hazelwood neighborhood

Latest News

Snow in Louisville on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
FORECAST: Sunny, warmer today; Rain to snow Wednesday
Here's your forecast from Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, January 18, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18