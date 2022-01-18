Support Local Businesses
Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

