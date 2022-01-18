Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Oldest modern human remains older than previously estimated, new research says

Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously...
Researchers said the the oldest modern human remains are 30,000 years older than previously thought.(Celine Vidal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research suggests modern humans are much older than previously thought.

The age of the oldest Homo sapien discovered, Omo One, is at least 230,000 years old.

When it was first found under volcanic ash in Ethiopia in the 1960s, it was believed to be nearly 200,000 years old.

A team from the University of Cambridge has cleared up the age by dating the volcanic rocks above it.

They found the samples were related to the Shala volcano, which erupted 230,000 years ago. Since Omo One was found below that ash layer, it must be older than that.

Though earlier forms of humans have been found in Africa, Omo One is the oldest with modern characteristics, such as a tall, spherical cranium and chin.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
The child injured in the Seneca Park slingshot attack will require several “extensive”...
Police ask for help finding man who used slingshot to fracture child’s skull at Seneca Park
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado.
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
Health Minute: How to get free home COVID-19 tests
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms