SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Quiet today but we are watching the rain to snow setup Wednesday Evening with slick roads into Thursday likely. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates.
SNOW BOARD
Wednesday Evening: Rain to snow. Some accumulations with slick roads.
Sunday Night/Monday: Risk for a clipper to impact the area.
Next Tuesday: Rain or Snow (or both).
Busy pattern. Stay tuned!
