SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Quiet today but we are watching the rain to snow setup Wednesday Evening with slick roads into Thursday likely. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates.

SNOW BOARD

Wednesday Evening: Rain to snow. Some accumulations with slick roads.

Sunday Night/Monday: Risk for a clipper to impact the area.

Next Tuesday: Rain or Snow (or both).

Busy pattern. Stay tuned!

BOTS!

Man shot multiple times in Hazelwood neighborhood

