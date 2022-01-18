SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18

Quiet today but we are watching the rain to snow setup Wednesday Evening with slick roads into Thursday likely. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates.

SNOW BOARD

Wednesday Evening: Rain to snow. Some accumulations with slick roads.

Sunday Night/Monday: Risk for a clipper to impact the area.

Next Tuesday: Rain or Snow (or both).

Busy pattern. Stay tuned!

