Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado.

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Dawson Springs went back to school Tuesday.

It was their first day back since December’s deadly tornado in Western Kentucky.

School officials say they’re working with a third-party transportation system to pick up students whose families were displaced.

The superintendent says there will be plenty of emotional, mental work and discussions for students and the faculty in the coming days.

”We’re looking forward to trying to get back to a thread of normalcy today as we have students and staff back. And I think today is really the first day that we can start that healing process,” said Superintendent Leonard Springs.

The superintendent says nearly 20 percent of their staff lost everything they had, but it didn’t stop the school system from trying to make those students feel as safe as possible this week.

