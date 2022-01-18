Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Teacher charged for leaving children home alone for two days and nights

Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.(Watertwon Police Department)
By Evan Sobol, Erin Edwards and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A teacher was placed on leave after police say she left two children home alone for two days and two nights while she left the state.

According to WFSB, police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Police said both children left alone were under 12 years old.

School officials for Waterbury Public Schools said the teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates and released the following statement:

Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the district conducts an investigation.

Neighbors and parents of former students were shocked to hear the news, many wondering why Caviasca didn’t leave the children with a family member, friend or neighbor.

Connecticut does not put an age on when kids can legally be left alone, so many have asked why she’s facing charges.

Law enforcement expert Lisa Daddio said every situation is different.

“It comes down to the maturity of the child. Are they by themselves? Are they caring for younger siblings? Is there a younger sibling in the home? Is there some type of limitation the child has?” Daddio explained.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Joseph Blake Roberts, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Campbellsville man charged with murder, 34-year-old found dead
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
20-year-old identified in Okolona shooting
The child injured in the Seneca Park slingshot attack will require several “extensive”...
Police ask for help finding man who used slingshot to fracture child’s skull at Seneca Park
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado.
Students in Dawson Springs back in school for 1st time since deadly tornado
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
Health Minute: How to get free home COVID-19 tests
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms