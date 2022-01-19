1 dead in crash on I-64 in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Anderson County man has died after a crash late Tuesday night on Interstate 64 in Shelby County.

Just before midnight, Shelbyville police were called to the westbound lanes at the 36 mile marker on a two vehicle crash. Officers found a Nissan Kicks that had left its lane of travel and struck the rear of a semi which had pulled over to the emergency lane.

The driver of the Nissan, Franklin Hall, 25, of Lawrenceburg, Ky., died in the collision. The driver of the semi, a Louisville man, was not injured in the crash but was treated at UofL health - Shelbyville due to back pain.

Shelbyville police say the collision remains under investigation and they are awaiting toxicology reports on both drivers.

