Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover back in custody at LMDC

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death during a Louisville Metro Police Department raid in March 2020.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is back in jail at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Taylor’s death during a Louisville Metro Police Department raid in March 2020.

Glover was apprehended by Jeffersontown Police Department officers on Wednesday.

Glover pleaded guilty on drug charges in Louisville on Nov. 30, 2020 to avoid an eight-year prison sentence. He was sentenced to five years probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

It’s unclear why he returned to Louisville, why he was arrested in Jeffersontown on Wednesday, and what charges he’s facing.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

