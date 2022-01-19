Support Local Businesses
Ethan dog treats at Feeders Pet Supply raise thousands for Kentucky Humane Society

Ethan’s story of recovery captured the hearts of thousands in Louisville and beyond, and on...
Ethan’s story of recovery captured the hearts of thousands in Louisville and beyond, and on Wednesday, Feeders Pet Supply donated $15,000 dollars to KHS in honor of Ethan’s one-year rescue anniversary.(Feeders Pet Supply)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society received a generous donation from a Louisville pet supply store in honor of a lovable rescue dog who fully recovered after being left for dead.

Last January, Ethan the dog was found at the Kentucky Humane Society’s parking lot abandoned and emaciated.

Ethan’s story of recovery captured the hearts of thousands in Louisville and beyond, and on Wednesday, Feeders Pet Supply donated $15,000 dollars to KHS in honor of Ethan’s one-year rescue anniversary.

Feeders Pet Supply chose Ethan as the face of a limited-edition Incredipet dog biscuit in May. The proceeds from sales of the “Ethan’s Choice Biscuits”, a total of $15,000, was donated at the Kentucky Humane Society location at Steedly Drive on Wednesday morning.

Ethan the dog was in attendance for Wednesday’s event, along with KHS Facilities Director and Ethan’s owner Jeff Callaway, Feeders Pet Supply CEO Brannon Dixon, KHS shelter veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley, KHS Vice President of Outreach Alisa Gray, and recent shelter rescue Travolta the dog.

Travolta was found by an Uber driver on Jan. 2 and taken to KHS in an emaciated state. The shelter provided care for the dog who said he was in a similar condition to Ethan.

Since he was found, KHS staff has provided updates on Travolta’s improving conditions, even prompting a meet-up with Travolta and Ethan over the weekend.

The humane society said Wednesday’s donation to KHS will be used to help shelter pets like Travolta and benefit the KHS Pet Helpline, which helps provide food, medicine and care to local dogs and cats whose families are facing financial hardship.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

