FORECAST: WAVE News Alert Day with rain to snow tonight

ALERT DAYS:

THIS EVENING 1/19/22

THURSDAY AM COMMUTE 1/20/22

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country from 7 PM Tonight - 8 AM Thursday

ICY ROADS TONIGHT: Rain and snow will freeze up tonight with a rapid temperature drop

SNOWFALL: A general 1-4″will fall across WAVE Country on top of the icy roads; hazardous driving expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy day with light rain developing. It is still expected to mix with snow/sleet after 5 PM and change to snow into the evening as temperatures drop.

Tonight is a WAVE News Alert Day as snow moves through areas along and south of the Ohio River. Roads become slick as temperatures crash into the 20s. Snow totals will be 1-2″ in Louisville, 2-4″ in Central KY, and less than 1″ in Southern Indiana.

Even though the snow will be long gone by 4 AM ET Thursday, we’ll still have treacherous roads in many spots across Kentucky and extreme Southern Indiana all through Thursday. Highs in the 20s will be accompanied by wind chills in the teens during the day.

Very cold night expected Thursday night with lows in the teens once again.

