FORECAST: WAVE News Alert Day with rain switching to snow this evening

ALERT DAYS:

THIS EVENING 1/19/22

THURSDAY AM COMMUTE 1/20/22

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country from 7 PM till 8 AM Thursday

ICY ROADS TONIGHT: Rain and snow will freeze up tonight with a rapid temperature drop into the teens

SNOWFALL: A general 1-4″ will fall across WAVE Country on top of the icy roads; hazardous driving expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re starting the day with mild temperatures in the 40s. Rain becomes more widespread into the afternoon. Towards sunset, that rain switches to snow as temperatures fall.

Tonight is a WAVE News Alert Day as snow pushes along and south of the Ohio River. Temps fall into the teens and low 20s tonight, making roads slick. Snow totals look to be 1-2″ in Louisville, 2-4″ in Central KY, and less than 1″ in Southern Indiana.

While snow will be long gone Thursday morning, travel may still be dangerous in many locations across Kentucky and southern Indiana. The day begins with wind chills in the single digits. Highs only in the 20s tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow night will be quite cold, with lows in the teens once again.

