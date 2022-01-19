Support Local Businesses
Founder of Hope Scarves dies of metastatic breast cancer

Lara MacGregor, founder of Hope Scarves, died January 18, 2022, at the age of 45 from of...
Lara MacGregor, founder of Hope Scarves, died January 18, 2022, at the age of 45 from of metastatic breast cancer.(Source: Hope Scarves)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who founded an organization to support women battling breast cancer has lost her fight with the disease.

Lara MacGregor died yesterday at the age of 45.

When MacGregor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, she was given a box of scarves that contained a note reading, “You can do this.” After she completed her treatment, MacGregor passed the box of scarves and the words of encouragement along to another woman.

That led MacGregor to found Hope Scarves in 2012. The organization has sent more than 20,000 scarves to people fighting over 90 different types of cancer in every state and 29 countries.

In 2014, MacGregor was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Since that diagnosis, Hope Scarves has raised over $1.5 million to further metastatic breast cancer research.

MacGregor is survived by her husband and two sons. Arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

