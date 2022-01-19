Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Indiana vaccine exemption bill advances, faces GOP hurdles

The Indiana Statehouse
The Indiana Statehouse
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana House Republicans have pushed through a proposal that would severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements even as the move faces resistance from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP state Senate leaders.

The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted 58-35 largely along party lines Tuesday in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Supporters maintain the bill would protect individual rights by forcing employers to grant exemptions to workers who claim medical or religious objections and limit them to requiring COVID-19 tests no more than once a week.

Holcomb and top Senate leaders have opposed the bill as wrongly interfering in the decisions of private businesses.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Winter snow
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow tonight, slick roads by morning
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

King is accused in a murder in 2018.
July trial set for Kentucky man charged in Indiana killing
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
Those who bring firearms to security checkpoints can face criminal charges, fines of up to...
119 guns seized in Kentucky airports in 2021, per TSA
When rising COVID numbers forced JCPS to close schools, household routines and incomes were...
Volunteers support working parents in Shawnee while JCPS schools are closed
Jaylen Levi Roach was last seen January 17 in Weaver.
Weaver Police asking for help finding 13-year-old boy