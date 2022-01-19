Support Local Businesses
JCPS Board votes to keep current COVID-19 guidelines in schools

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Board of Education for Jefferson County Public Schools struck down a motion to change COVID-19 policies within the district, but voted to move forward with virtual learning opportunities.

The special meeting was called on Tuesday.

The proposed policies included shortened isolation time for students who test positive and show no symptoms. It would also change guidelines for quarantines after in-school exposures.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said those proposed changes were recommended by state and local health officials and would keep students in classrooms.

Four board members voted against those changes, saying it’s not the right time as COVID cases are at an all-time high.

“All we’re doing here is lowering the bar,” Dr. Chris Kolb (District 2) said. “I mean this is like saying ‘Oh you can’t get an A. Well, I’ll tell you what. We’re going to make an 80 percent an A.”

The board found common ground on a measure to give Dr. Pollio authority on remote learning.

Senate Bill 25 granted ten additional remote learning days for the remainder of the school year. Those days cannot be used district-wide. Dr. Pollio suggested those would be granted on a level-by-level basis (elementary, middle, high) to avoid confusion.

“Remote does give us more flexibility, but it adds some concerns too that are just going to make for some very difficult decisions to decide who’s in and who’s not in,” Pollio said. “These decisions that our board is making, that we’re having to make on a regular basis, are excruciating decisions. These are not easy decisions.”

JCPS students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 24. The district will have two remaining days of NTI, along with the ten new remote learning days.

COVID-19 quarantine guidelines will remain the same.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

