JCPS cancels all Wednesday night events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With winter weather expected to move into the Louisville area in the early evening hours, the Jefferson County Public Schools has announced the cancellation of all athletic contests and other extracurricular activities scheduled to start after 6 p.m.

Mark Hebert, JCPS Communications Manager, said the cancellations include junior varsity and varsity basketball games. Among those contests are Fern Creek at Butler, Eastern at DuPont Manual and Iroquois at North Bullitt.

JCPS is operating on Non-Traditional Instruction through Friday due to staffing issues related to a surge in COVID cases.

