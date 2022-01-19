Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS cancels all Wednesday night events

(Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With winter weather expected to move into the Louisville area in the early evening hours, the Jefferson County Public Schools has announced the cancellation of all athletic contests and other extracurricular activities scheduled to start after 6 p.m.

Mark Hebert, JCPS Communications Manager, said the cancellations include junior varsity and varsity basketball games. Among those contests are Fern Creek at Butler, Eastern at DuPont Manual and Iroquois at North Bullitt.

JCPS is operating on Non-Traditional Instruction through Friday due to staffing issues related to a surge in COVID cases.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

What’s your best COVID testing option in Louisville?
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE chooses simplicity, nostalgia in station’s rebranding
Lara MacGregor, founder of Hope Scarves, died January 18, 2022, at the age of 45 from of...
Founder of Hope Scarves dies of metastatic breast cancer
Man killed in overnight shooting