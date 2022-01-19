Lincoln Grand Cinema offering “vaccinated only” showtime options

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Friday, Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema location will offer the option of vaccination required shows. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app.

This week’s vaccine required shows at Lincoln Grand Cinema will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.” Those movies also have separate showtimes available for everyone. The ones that require proof of vaccination have (VAX REQUIRED) next to the name of the movie.

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Here is more information on vaccinated only movie showings.

