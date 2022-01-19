Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man dies after showing up at hospital with gunshot wound

Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot and later dies.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville on reports of a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

The man later died at the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Currently, police are working to determine the initial shooting location.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
