Man killed in overnight shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood early this morning has left one man dead.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of South 6th Street. Louisville Metro police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. found the victim, an adult male.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to University Hospital where he died.

The shooting is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit, but police say all persons involved are accounted for.

