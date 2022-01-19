Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials

Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot and later dies.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 26-year-old man who died after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood and was driven to the hospital has been identified.

Charles A. Evans died due to injuries from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Evans’ death has been ruled as a homicide.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville on reports of a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Evans was pronounced dead at the hospital around 10:15 p.m., the coroner reports.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Initially, police did not know where the shooting happened but later located the scene in the 3100 block of Southern Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

King is accused in a murder in 2018.
July trial set for Kentucky man charged in Indiana killing
Those who bring firearms to security checkpoints can face criminal charges, fines of up to...
119 guns seized in Kentucky airports in 2021, per TSA
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover back in custody at LMDC
Ethan’s story of recovery captured the hearts of thousands in Louisville and beyond, and on...
Ethan dog treats at Feeders Pet Supply raise thousands for Kentucky Humane Society
Louisville Metro’s snow team is ready to hit the streets for the third time in four days.
Snow crews clear Louisville roads despite COVID outages, multiple weather events