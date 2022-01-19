Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 26-year-old man who died after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood and was driven to the hospital has been identified.

Charles A. Evans died due to injuries from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Evans’ death has been ruled as a homicide.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville on reports of a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Evans was pronounced dead at the hospital around 10:15 p.m., the coroner reports.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Initially, police did not know where the shooting happened but later located the scene in the 3100 block of Southern Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

