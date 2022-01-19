Mayo Clinic investigated by the USDA for the death of a puppy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Animal testing at Mayo Clinic is raising some eyebrows, and has been for a few years. Tuesday, a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection report on Mayo Clinic was released showing a puppy died after being used for experimentation.

Mayo has a program called the Laboratory Animal Medicine Residency here in Minnesota which calls for routine inspections by the USDA, but the findings of this inspection were far from routine according to the report.

“What we understand is that a hole was created in the wind pipe of the dog and that enabled a tube to be thrust down into the lungs, but what ended up happening is that there was a ball of mucus underneath that tube that prevented the dog from breathing,” said Vice President of Laboratory Investigations Cases for PETA Alka Chandna.

The USDA inspection report says, “Daily observations of the animal from the evening of June 21, 2020 show that mucus was detected by a member of the research team and not reported to the attending veterinarian.”

“So, the thought that the experimenter didn’t do that minimal thing of communicating to the veterinarian that there was this problem indicates to us that somehow the life of this dog didn’t mean anything to this experimenter,” said Chandna.

In a statement Mayo Clinic sent KTTC, it says “While the research project investigation is no longer active, our staff carefully reviewed the incident immediately after it occurred to identify opportunities to further improve our care processes.”

The USDA inspection was done in September of 2021, it was prepared three months later in December and then released publicly a month after that.

“The USDA carries out an inspection, they write an inspection report summarizing any of the violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act that they found during their inspection, and then the report is made public one month later,” Chandna said.

We reached out to Mayo again as to why there was such a lapse of time between the inspection, report and public release of the report.

Mayo responded with, “That’s our statement in this matter.”

KTTC also reached out to the USDA for comment on this incident and the inspection it conducted, but we have not gotten a response back.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.