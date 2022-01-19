Parents scramble to find child care as JCPS continues NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The decision to move to NTI left some parents scrambling to find child care. Some businesses are now looking to help fill that position.

At Hwang’s Martial Arts, the sounds of Taekwondo went silent in 2020 and were replaced with keyboard tapping and computer lessons as the establishment began supervising NTI students.

“We really had to learn to adapt and understand what Zoom was and organized class times and our staff,” Mimi Hwang, Director of Operations at Hwang’s Martial Arts. “It was really a big learning curve to be able to juggle all the students we had, but really we did it because the parents needed it.”

The need for child care has grown as JCPS made the last minute decision to extend NTI until Jan. 21 due to the latest COVID surge. The school district made the decision due to increased numbers of cases in students and staff.

The decision was made on Monday afternoon and gave parents less than 24 hours to find child care options.

Hwang opened her business doors the next day, supervising almost 50 students at her three locations as they learn virtually.

“There’s so much that, as a working parent, you need that care and trying to do your work at home, then taking care, especially if you have multiple kids, it makes it really hard,” Hwang said.

Parents like Amanda Gonzales know what it’s like. She’s not only helping her son with NTI, but her friend’s daughter too.

“It’s still challenging because other things that I needed to do now just last minute stop,” Gonzalez said.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said deciding whether to do NTI is a fluid situation.

Ultimately, too many faculty were out sick or quarantining. Until they get better, Hwang will continue to practice not only her Taekwondo, but her teaching skills too.

“Rather than having the kids cooped up all day, they’re able to come and have fun and socialize still during NTI,” Hwang said. “It’s been very different for the kids over the past year, but here they can do it safely and in a fun way.”

By state law, JCPS only has 10 NTI days for the full district. Dr. Pollio said once they run out, any days missed from school will have to be made up in June.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.