Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested two juveniles involved in a police pursuit with a stolen vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Around 10:15 p.m., LMPD confirmed 4th Division officers found a dark blue stolen Mercedes which attempted to flee the scene. The location of the Mercedes or the length of the pursuit were not provided.

Officers were able to apprehend the two “juvenile males” from the car and took them into custody without incident.

Police confirmed a string of reports on suspects in a Mercedes who are wanted in connection to multiple crimes across the Louisville Metro.

LMPD detectives said they are working to determine if the incidents are connected, stating all parties responsible for the acts will be held accountable.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.