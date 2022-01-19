Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/19

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Messy setup tonight with the rain changing to snow and temperature drop. Hazardous driving conditions are the main concern with this...even with little snowfall in some cases. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for updates!

SNOW BOARD

Tonight: Rain chances to snow with a flash freeze.

Sunday Night/Monday: Small snow shower risk north.

Next Tuesday: Brief snow possible.

Next Thursday: Snow chance.

BOTS!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18

Latest News

Winter snow
FORECAST: WAVE News Alert Day with rain to snow tonight
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/18
Black ice can make travel incredibly dangerous. (WBAY file photo)
Behind the Forecast: How flash freezes make travel dangerous
An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer Transportation...
300 bales of hay donated to Kentucky farmers devastated by tornadoes