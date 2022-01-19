SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/19

Messy setup tonight with the rain changing to snow and temperature drop. Hazardous driving conditions are the main concern with this...even with little snowfall in some cases. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for updates!

SNOW BOARD

Tonight: Rain chances to snow with a flash freeze.

Sunday Night/Monday: Small snow shower risk north.

Next Tuesday: Brief snow possible.

Next Thursday: Snow chance.

