Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

State leaders release economic impact study on Kentucky’s bourbon industry

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The bluegrass is known as the bourbon capitol of the world. It’s a billion-dollar industry that employs thousands of people across Kentucky.

“As we all know, bourbon’s heart and its soul lives right here in Kentucky. It lives in our history, and in our heritage,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

A statewide study by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association shows the bourbon industry is riding a 20-year growth wave.

“The numbers frankly are outstanding,” Gov. Beshear said.

In 2009, a first report identified 19 distilling establishments in eight counties, supporting 3,000 jobs. This newest report shows 95 establishments in 40 counties, employing 6,000 people.

It’s estimated the industry’s economic impact equals more than 22,000 jobs and nearly $9 billion of economic output.

“It’s been a long haul,” said Bill Samuels Jr. with Maker’s Mark. “I’ve been at this for 55 years when bourbon wasn’t so cool. It didn’t really look like there would be much of a way that we could help the commonwealth, and then it all broke about 25 years ago.”

There have been setbacks. The study finds heavy retaliatory tariffs imposed on whiskey by the European Union and China cut Kentucky whiskey exports by $170 million. Those tariffs have since been lifted.

RELATED >> How the lifted tariffs will impact Kentucky’s bourbon industry

In Kentucky, the KDA credits tax incentives and bills addressing the commonwealth’s antiquated alcohol laws as key to the growth.

“It was so good, it worked too well. It’s actually spurred production and everything so much we’re paying more taxes now than ever before and not able to get all of the incentive,” said Eric Gregory with the KDA.

The KDA said it’s a good problem to have, but plan to work with lawmakers to address it, to keep pouring momentum.

House Speaker David Osborne said that in the last 10 years, the General Assembly has passed 17 bills loosening Kentucky alcohol laws. He said lawmakers are committed to passing comprehensive tax reforms this session to advance growth and business.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Winter snow
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rain changes to snow this evening, slick roads possible overnight
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

King is accused in a murder in 2018.
July trial set for Kentucky man charged in Indiana killing
As the suspects threatened employees and demanded merchandise, the clerk decided he had to open...
Store clerk shoots suspect during armed robbery
Those who bring firearms to security checkpoints can face criminal charges, fines of up to...
119 guns seized in Kentucky airports in 2021, per TSA
When rising COVID numbers forced JCPS to close schools, household routines and incomes were...
Volunteers support working parents in Shawnee while JCPS schools are closed
Jaylen Levi Roach was last seen January 17 in Weaver.
Weaver Police asking for help finding 13-year-old boy