Volunteers support working parents in Shawnee while JCPS schools are closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When rising COVID numbers forced JCPS to close schools, household routines and incomes were disrupted as families had to figure out how to support students learning remotely.

A collaboration between Louisville non-profit The Hope Buss and the Shawnee Presbyterian Church brought in volunteers to help neighborhood parents who were stuck with no job flexibility or support from extended family.

“There are other people that can do it but they have other things to do as well,” JCPS parent Tierra Mills said about the challenge of supervising her 5-year-old daughter. “Like her dad, he has to work. Her grandmother, she has things to do during the day.”

“Me, I had to switch shifts last minute,” JCPS parent Eric Edmondson said. “And then, luckily, this opened up to allow me to bring my kids here so that I could still go to work.”

Edmondson is among many in Shawnee taking advantage of a free service giving stressed-out parents a place to bring their young JCPS students, while schools are closed because of COVID.

Students are given supervision and support while on NTI, non-traditional instruction, making sure the income of working families is not interrupted.

“Missing one day of work is detrimental,” The Hope Buss Executive Director Stachelle Bussey said. “It was more important to us that we be more proactive in that. So that we say let us take care of the kids, you go to work.”

“There were a lot of moving parts to getting everyone scheduled, so that we had enough volunteers to come and help the kids as well as do some activities with them when they’re not actually in their class,” Angel Todd, Operations Director for The Hope Buss said. Students are served free lunches, snacks and there is entertainment after their lessons are done.

Students also have access to on-site tech support if necessary. Skills that may be lost on grandparents who have never heard of a Google Classroom.

“I mean, I have two nieces and I struggled at first trying to maneuver all of that, so when kids are going with older grandparents, they miss out on that,” Todd said.

Even with the assistance, parents said there is still no substitute for in-classroom learning. Everyone hoping this is the last major disruption COVID brings to the school year.

