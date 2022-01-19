Support Local Businesses
WAVE chooses simplicity, nostalgia in station’s rebranding

WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a well-known logo first used in the Louisville market more than 60 years ago.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Kris Baete
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News, Kentucky’s first news station, has rebranded as WAVE, restoring a well-known logo that was first introduced to the Louisville area market more than 60 years ago.

WAVE Director of Marketing Kris Baete explained why the original logo, which was used from 1958 to 1974, was updated to reflect the new direction of the station while honoring its history.

“WAVE is always innovating and investing in new ways to serve our viewers on every platform,” Baete said. “This brand refresh allows us to simplify our message while stepping outside of the box and really owning who we are. We’re passionately focused on informing our audiences, building community, uncovering the truth, and tracking storms to keep our viewers safe and prepared. Growing up in Louisville, this brand, and logo, mean a lot to me. It’s the highlight of my career to see it evolve and make a comeback, and to be a small part of the incredible team responsible for making this launch a success.”

Choosing to rebrand WAVE with a vintage logo brings simplicity back to an ever-changing industry, WAVE Art Director Rhonda Harshfield said.

“Minimalism and nostalgia are seeing a surge in popularity in the world of logo design,” Harshfield explained. “With more focus on building our streaming platforms and including podcasts among our other products, this ‘new’ WAVE logo is more streamlined, yet nostalgic and adventurous.”

Something that will not change is WAVE’s longstanding reputation as being the area’s news and weather leader.

“WAVE has a rich tradition of delivering the most up to date news, weather, sports and original local content,” WAVE General Manager Ronna Corrente said. “We’re excited to continue that tradition with the re-imagining of an original logo from 1958 where we started out as WAVE. We’re always innovating how we deliver content, and this brand showcases the technology of today and nostalgia of the past.”

