What’s your best COVID testing option in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, or you just don’t feel healthy. Where are you going to get tested for COVID-19? Are you getting tested at all? What about at-home tests? These are the questions doctors in Louisville are trying to answer.

Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will soon shipping at home testing kits to people across the country.

”The [at-home] antigen tests really do have a good sensitivity,” said Dr. Mary Rademaker, Medical Director at Norton Health’s immediate care centers.

Dr. Rademaker said if you’re taking an at-home test, you should feel pretty confident in the results. She explained they’re pretty similar to some of the tests used at different health care facilities, but they’re just not an option for some people.

“Some of our employers in the metro area don’t accept home tests from people,” said Dr. Rademaker, “and they want an official test from our facility.”

If you do need proof of a test, or you still just don’t feel comfortable taking an at-home test, Dr. Rademaker suggested one the many drive-thru testing sites across the city.

That includes Norton’s drive-thru on Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road or others like the massive testing site at Churchill Downs. UofL has drive thru clinic too at Brook and Liberty. Together, these locations are providing tests to thousands of people every day.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who would not have come to be seen otherwise in other kinds of illnesses,” said Dr. Rademaker, “so the volumes are very very high and obviously the wait times can become long. We really just want the best care, and the right care at the right time in the right place.”

A full list of testing sites, including drive-thru options, can be found on the City of Louisville’s website.

