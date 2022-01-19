Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

What’s your best COVID testing option in Louisville?

(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, or you just don’t feel healthy. Where are you going to get tested for COVID-19? Are you getting tested at all? What about at-home tests? These are the questions doctors in Louisville are trying to answer.

Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will soon shipping at home testing kits to people across the country.

”The [at-home] antigen tests really do have a good sensitivity,” said Dr. Mary Rademaker, Medical Director at Norton Health’s immediate care centers.

Dr. Rademaker said if you’re taking an at-home test, you should feel pretty confident in the results. She explained they’re pretty similar to some of the tests used at different health care facilities, but they’re just not an option for some people.

“Some of our employers in the metro area don’t accept home tests from people,” said Dr. Rademaker, “and they want an official test from our facility.”

If you do need proof of a test, or you still just don’t feel comfortable taking an at-home test, Dr. Rademaker suggested one the many drive-thru testing sites across the city.

That includes Norton’s drive-thru on Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road or others like the massive testing site at Churchill Downs. UofL has drive thru clinic too at Brook and Liberty. Together, these locations are providing tests to thousands of people every day.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who would not have come to be seen otherwise in other kinds of illnesses,” said Dr. Rademaker, “so the volumes are very very high and obviously the wait times can become long. We really just want the best care, and the right care at the right time in the right place.”

A full list of testing sites, including drive-thru options, can be found on the City of Louisville’s website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Newly released recordings from inside the Jackson County Jail revealed inmate Ta’Neasha...
New jail recordings confirm Ta’Neasha Chappell told officers she was vomiting blood hours before her death
Richmond Booker, 60, of Louisville, was arrested January 15, 2022 on charges of promoting human...
Metro employee arrested for human trafficking, prostitution
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said those proposed changes were recommended by state and local...
JCPS Board votes to keep current COVID-19 guidelines in schools