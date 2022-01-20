Support Local Businesses
119 guns seized in Kentucky airports in 2021, per TSA

Those who bring firearms to security checkpoints can face criminal charges, fines
Those who bring firearms to security checkpoints can face criminal charges, fines of up to...
Those who bring firearms to security checkpoints can face criminal charges, fines of up to $13,900, and the loss of their Trusted Traveler and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening status. The gun pictured above was found by TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, NY in a traveler’s carry-on bag in May 2021.(Source: TSA)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of 119 firearms were found in carry-on bags at Kentucky airports last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The number of guns found in Kentucky airports in 2021 was more than double the number found in 2020, despite a rise in travelers of 81% from 2020 to 2021, a TSA report revealed. The firearms were discovered during routine security screenings at airport security checkpoints.

There were 51 passengers caught with guns in their carry-on luggage at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport last year versus 17 in 2020.

Passengers are not allowed to fly with firearms, even if they have a concealed weapons permit, according to TSA policy. On a commercial flight, guns, as well as any type of replica firearm, must be unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and placed in a checked piece of luggage.

Those who bring firearms to security checkpoints can face criminal charges, fines of up to $13,900, and the loss of their Trusted Traveler and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening status. The TSA considers whether the weapon was loaded and whether ammunition was readily accessible when deciding penalties.

The following airports were counted as Kentucky airports in the TSA’s tally of passengers found with guns in 2021:

  • Louisville Muhammad Ali International (SDF) — 51
  • Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International (CVG) — 43
  • Blue Grass Airport (LEX) — 22
  • Owensboro-Daviess County Regional (OWB) — 2
  • Barkley Regional (PAH) — 1

Last year, the most passengers from the United States attempted to pass through security with firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

