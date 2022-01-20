12 UK battles back to win 64-58 at Texas A&M

UK MEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTESKENTUCKY at TEXAS A&MREED ARENA | BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXASJAN. 19, 2022ATTENDANCE: 14,036 – largest in Reed Arena history

Final Score: No. 12 Kentucky 64, (RV) Texas A&M 58

Team Records, Series Notes, Etc.

Next for Kentucky: UK concludes the two-game road swing Saturday at No. 2-ranked Auburn. The game will be televised by CBS at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT in Auburn).

UK leads the series 5-2 in games played in Bryan-College Station.

The Wildcats lead the series, 12-4, and have won the last three games vs. the Aggies.

Tonight’s game marked the second of five games against teams that had a combined record of 64-13 when the stretch began Jan. 15.

Texas A&M ended an eight-game win streak and is now 15-3, 4-1 in the league.

Kentucky won its fourth consecutive game, and eighth in the last nine games, to move to 15-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference.

Team Notes

Playing in front of the largest crowd in Reed Arena history, despite a season-high-tying 17 turnovers and a season-low-tying 36.2% shooting night, UK gutted out a 64-58 victory.

The 64 points scored is the fewest in a Kentucky victory since a 62-58 win over Houston in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Limiting Texas A&M to 58 points, UK is 10-0 this season and 198-9 (.956) under Calipari when keeping the opponent to 63 or fewer.

TAMU shot 39.4 percent from the field (26 of 66). UK is 9-0 this season and 218-24 (.901) under Calipari when opponents shoot 40% or less.

With TAMU shooting 4.5% from 3-point range (1 of 22), this was Kentucky’s best 3-point field goal percentage defense ever in a game in which the opponent attempted at least 20 3-pointers.

UK won the rebounding, 43-40, and is 15-1 this season when winning the boardwork.

The Wildcats also claimed 15 offensive rebounds, leading to an 18-11 advantage in second-chance points.