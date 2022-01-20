Support Local Businesses
Adele’s Las Vegas residency requires full vaccination and proof of negative test

Fans will need to be both fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in...
Fans will need to be both fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in order to attend Adele's Las Vegas shows.(Unsplash)
By KVVU
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those planning to attend Adele’s Las Vegas Strip residency will need to be both fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.

According to a notice on the Ticketmaster website, in order to enter the venue, all attendees are required to have been fully vaccinated (14 days past final vaccination shot) and have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event.

The notice states proof of vaccination and negative test result must be issued from the healthcare provider performing the vaccination or test. Both documents are required for entry and can be displayed on your smartphone or as physical copies.

Tests administered via an at-home kit will not be permitted, the Ticketmaster notice states.

The vaccine requirement will apply to all those who are eligible to receive a vaccine, with no allowance for exemptions per Nevada directives, according to organizers.

Any children not eligible for a vaccine will still be required to show proof of negative COVID-19 test taken within 48-hours before the event and must wear a mask at the event.

Ticketmaster notes that event entry requirements subject to change.

Presale tickets were expected to go on sale Tuesday. However, due to an Amazon Web Services outage, Ticketmaster announced that says would begin on Wednesday instead.

