Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is back in jail at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Taylor’s death during a Louisville Metro Police Department raid in March 2020.

Glover was apprehended by Jeffersontown Police Department officers on Wednesday.

Glover pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges, including cocaine trafficking, on Nov. 30, 2020, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence. He was sentenced to five years probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

He was pulled over in Jeffersontown and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of marijuana, driving with no or expired registration plates and failing to appear in court.

