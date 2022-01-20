Child with gunshot wound rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old boy is being treated for a gunshot wound and Louisville Metro police are trying to learn how it happened.

The shooting was reported to LMPD around 9:30 a.m. after the child arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital in a private car.

Investigators were able to determine the shooting happened at a home in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street in the Portland neighborhood.

The boy was wounded in the hand and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is being handled by LMPD First Division detectives.

