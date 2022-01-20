Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Child with gunshot wound rushed to hospital

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old boy is being treated for a gunshot wound and Louisville Metro police are trying to learn how it happened.

The shooting was reported to LMPD around 9:30 a.m. after the child arrived at Norton Children’s Hospital in a private car.

Investigators were able to determine the shooting happened at a home in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street in the Portland neighborhood.

The boy was wounded in the hand and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is being handled by LMPD First Division detectives.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Cloudy with wind chills in the teens
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials
Man killed in overnight shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

Latest News

A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Cloudy with wind chills in the teens
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, January 20, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/20