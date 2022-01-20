Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Fire in Metro Corrections cell under investigation

The fire was reported in a cell on the building’s 8th floor around 5 p.m.
The fire was reported in a cell on the building’s 8th floor around 5 p.m.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue is investigating after a fire started in a Metro Corrections cell on Thursday evening.

The fire was reported in a cell on the building’s 8th floor around 5 p.m., according to Major Bobby Cooper. He said the fire was already extinguished by corrections personnel when fire crews arrived.

Cooper said an inmate had lit a fire that was near combustibles and used paper products. A nearby mattress had caught on fire in the process.

The inmate was transported to the hospital due to minor smoke inhalation. Cooper said the inmate will be monitored, and arson investigators will file additional charges against the inmate once released.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Lake effect snow showers end tonight, frigid mornings to come
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials
Man killed in overnight shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

Latest News

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man found shot and killed inside car on Taylor Blvd. identified
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
Pierre Malisthanga plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of operating a...
Suspect sentenced in DUI crash killing 2 motorcyclists on Manslick Road