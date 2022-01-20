Fire in Metro Corrections cell under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire and Rescue is investigating after a fire started in a Metro Corrections cell on Thursday evening.

The fire was reported in a cell on the building’s 8th floor around 5 p.m., according to Major Bobby Cooper. He said the fire was already extinguished by corrections personnel when fire crews arrived.

Cooper said an inmate had lit a fire that was near combustibles and used paper products. A nearby mattress had caught on fire in the process.

The inmate was transported to the hospital due to minor smoke inhalation. Cooper said the inmate will be monitored, and arson investigators will file additional charges against the inmate once released.

