FORECAST: Cloudy with wind chills in the teens

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND CHLLS: In the teens this afternoon; in the single digits Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see some flurries flying through the day but overall a mix of sun and clouds is expected. Highs today will only climb into the mid to upper 20s; wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Skies clear tonight as temperatures fall into the teens. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast on Friday with highs yet again below the freezing mark. Mainly clear and cold for Friday night with lows dropping back to the teens. Temperatures finally climb above freezing Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.