FORECAST: Cold wind chills all day

By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Green/Taylor/Marion/Washington/Adair Counties until 8AM ET
  • BLACK ICE: Very little if any in the Metro but more likely across Central KY
  • WIND CHILLS: Dipping to around 10 above at times this morning and again Friday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy and cold today. Watch for an isolated slick spot from the previous rain and spotty snow showers that took place. Highs to stay below freezing all day.

Tonight is a very cold one with lows in the teens and clearing skies.

Sunshine will be back in full force on Friday but temperatures will be stuck in the 20s.

Mainly clear and cold for Friday night with lows dropping back to the teens.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

