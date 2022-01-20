Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Temperatures falling down to a deep freeze

By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dusting for some today
  • Teens and even some single digits the next couple of nights
  • A few flurries north of Louisville Sunday, better rain/snow chance on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowflakes taper off tonight as temperatures continue to drop to the teens overnight. Not expecting more than a dusting of snow.

Friday is a mostly sunny and cold day with highs in the 20s. Friday night is another cold one in the teens.

Some rural areas could go into the single digits Saturday morning! Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon ahead of our next minor system for Sunday. Highs will be back above freezing in most spots, but mid 30s is about the highest we’ll see around here.

Sunday’s snow chance will be small and well north of Louisville closer to Seymour and North Vernon, Indiana. It’ll be a few flurries and snow showers at most thanks to an Alberta clipper system moving through Central Indiana and Ohio.

We’ll see a brief moderation in temperature into the 40s on Monday before a front on Tuesday brings our next rain and snow chance followed by much colder air for mid next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
