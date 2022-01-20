Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear declares Thursday ‘Joe B. Hall Day’ in Kentucky

Fans left flowers and a message for Joe B. Hall to pay their respects after his death on...
Fans left flowers and a message for Joe B. Hall to pay their respects after his death on Saturday, January 15, 2022.(Jeremy Tombs)
By John Lowe and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear declared Thursday “Joe B. Hall Day” in Kentucky.

Legendary head coach Joe B. Hall passed away Saturday morning at the age of 93.

Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Hall’s crowning coaching achievement was the 1978 national championship, the school’s fifth title but the first in 20 seasons. He also guided the Wildcats to Final Fours in 1975 and 1984.

Hall won National Coach of the Year honors in 1978 and four Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year awards. He had seven players win All-America honors 11 times.

Following his retirement from UK, Hall remained a staple in Lexington until his death.

We’re told Hall’s funeral service will be private due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Dr., Lexington, KY 40503, the Lexington Humane Society or Bluegrass Care Navigators.

