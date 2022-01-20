JCPS moves forward with review of proposed security plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The process of implementing a new safety and security plan for Jefferson County Public Schools is moving forward after many talks with community members, leaders and former School Resource Officers.

On Wednesday, the JCPS Board Policy Committee hosted a meeting at the VanHoose Education Center to discuss a new draft of the School Safety Policy and Procedures Board Policy.

The initial proposal was introduced by JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio last Tuesday during a board meeting.

Pollio said the new plan would split traditional duties handled by SROs into two new positions, a Safety Administrator (SA) and a School Safety Officer (SSO).

SAs would report to the school’s principal and would assume the role of relationship builders, fostering positive school culture and building relationships with students. They would not be armed.

SSOs would be armed, sworn law officers who would respond to crimes and emergencies in schools, but would patrol an area of multiple schools within geographical zones. They would be in contact with SAs if a situation needed their attention, but would report to the Security and Investigations department.

“I do believe that this four or five million dollar investment will be a difference make for our students,” Pollio said in Wednesday’s meeting.

The committee clarified the new security plan would expand current measures. The district already has 15 security monitors hired, with the plan to double that as well as increase training.

The state requires 40 hours of training. JCPS would add 60 hours on top of that.

The superintendent said hiring and additional training would begin immediately after the board approves the plan.

“I think what we are trying to do and I think we’ve done here is to create an innovative solution that increased safety and security at school but also supports student relationships,” Pollio said.

The Policy Committee will meet again next Monday to iron out the plan before it’s presented to the board for a vote.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.