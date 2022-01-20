Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Louisville high schooler wins art contest, seat on Millionaire’s Row for Kentucky Derby

The oil panting, 'The Bath,' was the winning piece of art for the 36th annual Horsing Around...
The oil panting, 'The Bath,' was the winning piece of art for the 36th annual Horsing Around with Art competition.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In its 36th annual Horsing Around With Art competition, the Kentucky Derby Museum selected a winner from a pool of over 200 entries from 33 different schools.

Winner Lily Swan, an 11th grade student at Mercy Academy, was surprised at school on Thursday by members of the Kentucky Derby Museum and her parents.

”I feel like I’m going to cry,” she later said.

Her oil painting of Rock Your World getting a bath was selected as the winner of this competition, which means she will receive a lot of prizes, including having a Kentucky Derby race named after her, and presenting a trophy to the winner. She’ll also have a seat on Churchill Downs’ Millionaire’s Row. Her painting will be on display in digital form at the Derby, as well as in the Kentucky Derby Museum for a year.

Swan said that she tried hard to capture the intimacy of the depicted moment in the piece.

”Originally in the picture, the eye was closed, and we wanted to have it open because it furthers that connection and it has a nice perspective,” Swan said. “You feel connected to the horse because it’s very intimate to wash your horse after you’ve won something.”

Mercy Academy had four other entries that were runners-up or honorable mentions in the Horsing Around With Art competition. Combined, they raised $1,300 for Mercy’s art department.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Cloudy with wind chills in the teens
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials
Man killed in overnight shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officers securing the scene of a deadly January 19, 2022 shooting in...
Victim of S. 6th St. deadly shooting identified
Marquis Mitchell, 18, had no criminal history prior to the murder charge in Deputy Brandon...
Suspect in Deputy Brandon Shirley’s murder moved to LMDC
Child with gunshot wound rushed to hospital
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license