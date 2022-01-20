Man found shot and killed inside car on Taylor Blvd. identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials identified a man who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle near Churchill Downs in early January.

Cornell Robert Johnson, 45, died due to injuries sustained from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to an injury accident in the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd around 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 5, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had collided into a building at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office said the initial scene of the shooting was a block away on the 900 block of Euclid Avenue.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues its investigation. Police said there are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

