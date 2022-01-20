Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.(Mushie & Co/FRIGG)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Over 330,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers have been recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been about 200 reports of the nipple piece falling off of the plastic pacifier shield, posing the choking risk, but no injuries have been reported.

They came in over 40 colors with different designs and sizes.

They were sold at Amazon, TJ Maxx, and other stores from April to December 2021.

The company that makes them said customers should stop using the product immediately.

To receive a full refund, customers should submit a picture of the product to the company before throwing it away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Lake effect snow showers end tonight, frigid mornings to come
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials
Man killed in overnight shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

Latest News

13-year-old East Alabama boy found safe
Fans will need to be both fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in...
Adele’s Las Vegas residency requires full vaccination and proof of negative test
While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
President Biden sparking confusion by suggesting an unpredictable response to any Russian...
Biden comments raise stakes in Ukraine