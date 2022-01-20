Support Local Businesses
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera

LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of Grand Avenue during the early morning hours.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Jan. 20, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying home invasion and murder suspects who were caught on video.

On October 4, 2020, LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of Grand Avenue during the early morning hours.

Two of the men on camera are then said to have killed the suspect in the video wearing a green hoodie.

(Story continues below video)

Officer Beth Ruoff said LMPD is looking for the identities of the two other men. One is seen wearing a white T-shirt and grey sweatpants. The other man is seen in a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

