Suspect in Deputy Brandon Shirley’s murder moved to LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men charged with complicity to murder in connection to the death of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley has been booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after initially being arrested in Southern Indiana last week.

Marquis Mitchell, 18, was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 12, along with Jesse Johnson, 28. Mitchell was apprehended by U.S. Marshals on the day of his indictment in Floyd County, Ind. and was being held at Floyd County Corrections before being transferred to LMDC.

They both have $500,000 bonds for complicity to murder charges.

Mitchell had no criminal history prior to the murder charge in Shirley’s death, but Johnson had a number of other criminal charges, including those related to drugs, trafficking, and fleeing police.

Shirley, 26, was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership in his unmarked car. He died later in the hospital.

