Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect in Deputy Brandon Shirley’s murder moved to LMDC

Marquis Mitchell, 18, had no criminal history prior to the murder charge in Deputy Brandon...
Marquis Mitchell, 18, had no criminal history prior to the murder charge in Deputy Brandon Shirley's death.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men charged with complicity to murder in connection to the death of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley has been booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after initially being arrested in Southern Indiana last week.

Marquis Mitchell, 18, was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 12, along with Jesse Johnson, 28. Mitchell was apprehended by U.S. Marshals on the day of his indictment in Floyd County, Ind. and was being held at Floyd County Corrections before being transferred to LMDC.

They both have $500,000 bonds for complicity to murder charges.

Mitchell had no criminal history prior to the murder charge in Shirley’s death, but Johnson had a number of other criminal charges, including those related to drugs, trafficking, and fleeing police.

Shirley, 26, was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 while working an off-duty security job at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales dealership in his unmarked car. He died later in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Cloudy with wind chills in the teens
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials
Man killed in overnight shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officers securing the scene of a deadly January 19, 2022 shooting in...
Victim of S. 6th St. deadly shooting identified
The oil panting, 'The Bath,' was the winning piece of art for the 36th annual Horsing Around...
Louisville high schooler wins art contest, seat on Millionaire’s Row for Kentucky Derby
Child with gunshot wound rushed to hospital
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Cloudy with wind chills in the teens